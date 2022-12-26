K'taka govt against moral policing: Law Minister

Karnataka govt doesn't support moral policing: Law Minister

He was responding to Congress’ U T Khader who raised, during Zero Hour, the murder of Abdul Jaleel in Surathkal

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 26 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 02:56 ist

The state government would make efforts to tackle moral policing, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly on Monday. 

He was responding to Congress’ U T Khader who raised, during Zero Hour, the murder of Abdul Jaleel in Surathkal. 

“If the police are given a free hand, then such communal killings could have been prevented. Those indulging in moral policing get bail. If we don’t exert control, then things will go out of hand,” Khader said. He also cited the example of how one Sajneev Poojary’s house in Sullia was attacked for a social media post. “Shouldn’t people live in peace?” 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said outfits such as Bajrang Dal blow things out of proportion. “Before Jaleel’s murder, another killing occurred in the same place, that too when the CM was in Mangaluru. What is the police doing? And, why does the government discriminate (on the basis of religion) while awarding compensation? Also, some people get booked under UAPA and some don’t,” he said. 

Replying on behalf of the government, Madhuswamy said the government has “never supported or backed” moral policing. 

“The government can’t say such and such laws should be invoked. The police applies relevant sections, registers FIR and initiates action,” Madhuswamy said, on invoking UAPA. “When it comes to compensation, we can’t give it to criminals or those with such antecedents. In this (Jaleel’s) case, if the victim is eligible, I’ll request the home minister to look into it,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly

What's Brewing

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US: See Pics

Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US: See Pics

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

 