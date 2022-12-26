Karnataka govt doesn't support moral policing: Law Minister

The state government would make efforts to tackle moral policing, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly on Monday.

He was responding to Congress’ U T Khader who raised, during Zero Hour, the murder of Abdul Jaleel in Surathkal.

“If the police are given a free hand, then such communal killings could have been prevented. Those indulging in moral policing get bail. If we don’t exert control, then things will go out of hand,” Khader said. He also cited the example of how one Sajneev Poojary’s house in Sullia was attacked for a social media post. “Shouldn’t people live in peace?”

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said outfits such as Bajrang Dal blow things out of proportion. “Before Jaleel’s murder, another killing occurred in the same place, that too when the CM was in Mangaluru. What is the police doing? And, why does the government discriminate (on the basis of religion) while awarding compensation? Also, some people get booked under UAPA and some don’t,” he said.

Replying on behalf of the government, Madhuswamy said the government has “never supported or backed” moral policing.

“The government can’t say such and such laws should be invoked. The police applies relevant sections, registers FIR and initiates action,” Madhuswamy said, on invoking UAPA. “When it comes to compensation, we can’t give it to criminals or those with such antecedents. In this (Jaleel’s) case, if the victim is eligible, I’ll request the home minister to look into it,” he said.