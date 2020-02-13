Karnataka govt gives Ramana Reddy concurrent charge of Woman and Child Department

The government on Thursday posted Additional Chief Secretary E V Ramana Reddy in charge of the IT/BT and Science and Technology Department while giving him concurrent charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Rakesh Singh has been given concurrent of urban development. THM Kumar has been posted as commissioner, backward classes welfare. Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna is now secretary, Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. P Vasanthakumar has been made MD of Mysuru Sugar Company Ltd. Lastly, Inspector-General of Registration & Commissioner of Stamps has been given concurrent charge as commissioner, Survey, Settlement & Land Records in place of Munish Moudgil, who has been posted as secretary, DPAR (administrative reforms).