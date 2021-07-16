Karnataka govt has set up board to address animal issues: Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan stated that the government has set up an animal welfare board comprising 28 members including ministers and retired judges to strengthen laws aimed at protecting animals.

Presiding over a meeting convened to review the progress of schemes of the department on Friday, he said the board will meet once in three months and discuss the implementation of laws and measures to be taken to address the issues related to animals.

He directed the deputy commissioner to identify a place for the set up of go-shala in Shivamogga before October and take steps for the implementation.

Ambulance service for cows

He said the department has provided 41 ambulance vehicles across the state so that cows could be saved by providing timely treatment to them. The phone number for this service is 1962. Farmers can call on this number so that a doctor will be sent to check the ailments of the animal. In case of emergency, veterinary doctors would visit the place to provide treatment to animals, he added

He said the Bengaluru district alone has been given 10 such vehicles. Karnataka is the first state in the country to introduce such vehicles. The vehicle will have an operation unit, laboratory, scanning and emergency treatment unit, medicine and medical equipment. Each district has such an ambulance.

Chavan said to help animals suffering from disease, natural disasters or facing injury by humans, an animal helpline centre has been set up in Hebbal, Bengaluru. There is a plan to establish special hospitals to examine the health conditions of animals.

On cow slaughter, he said preventing the killing of cows is not the duty of the police alone. The officials of animal husbandry and the public too must come together to prevent it.

He said the survey of all grazing lands in the state has been started and deputy commissioners have been directed to clear encroachment of grazing lands. The government will set up a go-shala in each district and it would provide water, and fodder to cattle.

He also stated that deserving employees have been promoted and administration has been strengthened. Besides, vacant posts would be filled.

He said to strengthen veterinary services across the state, permission has been granted for the construction of buildings. He also directed the officials concerned to submit a proposal to the government seeking approval for the set up of buildings if necessary.

He said the Anti-Cow slaughter law will be implemented effectively in the state and those who violate it will face action without fail.

He said the department has issued an order directing employees who are serving in other departments to return to their mother department. He also warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against those who fail to return to the department in time.

Shivamogga Rural MLA K B Ashok Naik, Malnad Area Development Board K S Gurumurthy, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M L Vyshali, Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anuradha G and Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Shivayogi Eli and others were present in the meeting.