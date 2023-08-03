Karnataka govt issues order to set up road authority

Karnataka govt issues order to set up road authority

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 02:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The government has issued an executive order establishing the Karnataka State Road Regulatory and Development Authority headed by the chief minister. 

The 17-member Authority will oversee development of roads under public-private partnership (PPP). 

According to the government order, the public works department is currently involved in developing roads through various divisions, K-SHIP, KRDCL, SHDP and others. “But these units are implementing projects separately without a master plan. More funds are required for the public works department to take up development of its road network akin to the NHAI and there’s shortage of resources to implement high net worth projects. Therefore, there’s a need for a good policy to attract private investments for the development of corridor-like roads,” the order stated. 

Among the Authority’s objectives is to introduce newer ways of road development, asset monetisation and emulating the NHAI when it comes to greenfield projects.

