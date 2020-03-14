Karnataka govt launches informal group on social media to allay COVID-19 fear

Allaying fears among the public over the outbreak of coronavirus, the state government has launched an informal group on social media platform - Telegram.

The group ‘Covid-19 Karnataka Team’ with several doctors and medical experts are catering to the queries of the public.

Introducing the group, P Manivannan, Secretary, Information Department, tweeted, “Do you have a question to ask the govt departments about Covid-19 and don’t know whom to ask or 104 is busy? Please join this informal group Telegram group… We will try to get answers for you…” He also invited experts to join the group.

A senior officer from the Information and Publicity Department of Karnataka said, “The group has 50 admins from the general public besides 50% of the replies are also from the public and experts. We (Officials) are only moderating the flow of information.”

A mid-day bulletin by the Health department stated, “The dedicated seating capacity at 104 helpline has been increased to 40.”