Karnataka govt move to change rail line leaves 1,000 farmers in distress

Nearly 1,000 farmers of Belur and Sakleshpur taluks in Hassan district, who were alienated in their own lands for the last two decades after the government notified acquisition of their land for a railway line, are in distress.

Not only were they discouraged from cultivating their land since 1996, when their lands were surveyed for the new railway line between Kadur and Sakleshpur, but the government’s unilateral move to shelve the Belur-Sakleshpur stretch of the railway line has left them in the lurch.

The hapless farmers are demanding the government not to cancel the project or at least provide the compensation for their losses. The farmers have even filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court where two hearings were completed. “The notices have been served to the Railway Department and also to the state government,” said K Srinivasa Gowda, an advocate who filed a petition on behalf of farmers.

Speaking to DH, one of the petitioners H C Nandish from Sakleshpur taluk said, “This was the line promised by former prime minister Indira Gandhi when she had contested elections in Chikkamagalur. Even the funds were allocated in the Union Railway Budget for the new line. We farmers were restricted from taking up tilling, developmental activities or selling our lands. Now, suddenly in 2019, the state government issued a notification about changing the line by dropping Sakleshpur.”

The documents accessed by DH show that farmers had written to the then Railway minister Piyush Goyal requesting him not to change the railway line.

“There have been efforts since 1999 to change the line. When J H Patel was chief minister, he wrote to the then Railway minister Nitish Kumar requesting for diversion of route. But he got a reply that the work on the project is being executed on the alignment as per the original planning,” said S V Parameshwaraiah, another aggrieved farmer from Sakleshpur.

As explained by the farmers, the Belur and Sakleshpur area is known for cultivating paddy, coffee and pepper. Since the survey of the land was done, they were restricted even from cultivating.

Farmers said vested interests of a few local politicians was behind the decision to change the original plan.