Karnataka govt not ready for tussle with private hospitals: K Sudhakar

He noted that it is evident that private hospital and private college did not reserve 50% and 75% beds respectively

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davanagere,
  • May 21 2021, 23:24 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 23:24 ist
Health Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Health Minister K Sudhakar has said that he is disappointed about private hospitals not reserving beds for Covid patients as per the norms of the government. 

He was speaking at a meeting with officials of the Health Department here on Friday. 

He said SS Hospital has provided only 54 beds against the actual capacity of 857 beds. Bapuji Teaching Hospital has given only 37 beds against the capacity of 850 beds. So it is evident that private hospital and private college did not reserve 50% and 75% beds respectively as per the norms of the government.

The Minister said the government is not ready for a tussle with the management of hospitals as the country is in a medical emergency. It is the duty of private hospitals to follow the guidelines of the government to save the lives of people. He also made it clear that the government would bear the expenses. 

