Karnataka govt notifies controversial Land Reforms Act

The state government has notified the controversial Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, which allows non-agriculturists to buy farmlands.

This was promulgated as an ordinance twice by the government before the BJP government managed to get the Act passed in the legislature with the help of the JD(S).

The Act, it can be recalled, was opposed by a section of farmers and progressive outfits as it removed the income limit for purchase of land, apart from allowing a family to purchase 108 acres of agricultural land.

Amendment to the Land Reforms Act was promulgated via an ordinance in July, during the Covid-19 lockdown, and the replacement Bill was tabled in the curtailed monsoon session held in September. It was stalled in the Legislative Council and was re-promulgated again in October.

Farmer groups have opposed the legislation, one of the three laws against which protests continue to be held. The Opposition Congress has contended that the legislation will allow the rich to acquire more land, by taking advantage of small farmers in debt.

Stamp Act

The Karnataka Stamp (Second Amendment) Act, 2020 was also notified by the government after Governor Vajubhai Vala gave his assent on Wednesday.

The Act, meant to promote the sale of houses below Rs 35 lakh reduced stamp duty for budget houses. The first sale of a flat or apartment below Rs 20 lakh will attract a stamp duty of only two per cent, while it is three per cent for houses costing between Rs 20-35 lakh. Earlier, stamp duty was fixed at five per cent for all houses.