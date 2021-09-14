Karnataka govt presents supplementary estimates worth Rs 10,265 cr

K'taka govt tables supplementary estimates of Rs 10K cr

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 14 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 04:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government tabled Supplementary Estimates aggregating to Rs 10,265.33 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal at the Legislative Assembly, on Tuesday.

As per the estimates, the budget of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has increased by Rs 2,858 crore - of which around Rs 2,450 crore is allotted to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Allocation for Health and Family Welfare Department saw an upward revision of Rs 2,155 crore. Of the allocation, Rs 840 crore will be for the National Health Mission for Covid-19 maintenance and payment of Covid Risk Allowance to contract doctors and staff, Rs 150 crore is for the civil works of district and taluk hospitals ahead of the third wave and Rs 45.87 crore for 250 ICU and life care units for medical colleges and hospitals of the state.

Food and Civil Supplies Department received an additional allocation of Rs 1,700 crore, Revenue Department Rs 1,476 crore and Education Department Rs 440 crore.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Health and Family Welfare department

