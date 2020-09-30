Karnataka govt says 'no' to school visits till October 15

Caught in confusion over reopening of schools, the department of primary and secondary education on Wednesday ordered that no school or PU college will be open for 'consultation' till October 15.

The order extends the restriction on opening schools for consultation up to October 15. Previously, the government had issued an order restricting visits up to September 30 and now, the same has been extended by a fortnight.

“Considering the spike in number of Covid-19 cases across the state, the visit to schools has been restricted until October 15. During the previous unlock 4.0 guidelines, the union government had allowed students who are above the 9th grade to visit the schools with consent from parents, to meet teachers and get their academic queries addressed," it said.

A senior official from the education department said, “We will review the scenario after October 15. Keeping in mind the number of cases reported then, we will take a decision in consultation with the health department about allowing reopening of schools for consultation.”