Karnataka govt seeks to set up PLI scheme for Global Capability Centers

Minister of Science and Technology C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday requested IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to set up PLI (production linked incentive) in a hybrid model by GCCs (Global Capability Centers) in emerging ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ clusters across Karnataka with GCCs having satellite offices in these locations and to work in hub & spoke model.

The Minister formally invited Vaishnaw for the BTS-2021 (Bengaluru Tech Summit) which is scheduled to begin on November 17.

Narayan also suggested having supportive policies on Hybrid work models to "create new opportunities and competitive advantage for the country/state and to allow Work From Home for SEZs."

He also requested the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), to consider giving a matching grant to the R&D Infrastructure Program of the state to create and strengthen the testing and prototyping infrastructure.

"Karnataka had already made this offering under the Engineering R&D Policy 2021 wherein GoK would provide a grant of up to Rs 50 crore, in 3 different locations ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ Urban District," he said.

He also expressed the need to set up Talent Development Lab Centres & Entrepreneurship development Centres in Emerging Technology Clusters in multiple locations in the PPP model in 3-4 locations to train and upskill in VLSI, Embedded technologies, Cloud, Blockchain, etc.

Proposal on Karnataka’s offerings for Semiconductor Fab and High Tech Park had been sent to Secretary, MeitY, GoI wherein Karnataka had agreed to provide up to Rs 150 crore subsidy on land for setting up semiconductor fab in the state at Harlur Industrial Area in Bengaluru Rural District, he said.

During his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he made a plea to hand over 750 acres of land that exists adjacent to the National Highway in Belagavi to set up an IT park.

He apprised the minister that representatives of the Belagavi region, as well as the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the region, have been pursuing this matter very rigorously.

Department of Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T, GoK are very keen on developing an IT park in the said land, he added.

