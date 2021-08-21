Karnataka govt to allot 4 lakh houses under Basava scheme: V Somanna

Housing Minister V Somanna asked legislators to identify only deserving persons for the allotment of houses under Basava housing scheme without discriminating people on the basis of caste as the state government would sanction 4 lakh houses this year.

Presiding over a meeting convened to review the progress of housing schemes, here on Saturday, he said each gram panchayat would get 50 houses under the scheme. But it is the duty of gram panchayat officials and taluk panchayat executive officers to select deserving persons for the scheme. They must finalise the list of beneficiaries after discussing it with respective legislator.

Somanna said the government would approve the proposal seeking purchase of 70 acres of land for houseless people in Davangere North assembly constituency. But price would be fixed as per guidelines of the government.

On issuance of title deeds, he said as many as 11,546 families are residing in 68 declared slums across the district including six urban local bodies. Of them, sites would be allotted to 9,000 families on 170 acres of land this year. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would issue title deeds to them soon.

On construction of houses, he said 1,303 houses are being constructed in the district. Around 50,000 houses would be allotted to families residing in declared slums in the state. The government has released grant of Rs 500 crore for the purpose. The department has decided to allot houses even for people belonging to nomadic tribes.

The minister directed slum development board executive engineer Kabini Gowda to visit each assembly constituency in the district and submit a report on facilities required for families in slums and oppressed classes after discussing it with the respective legislator without fail.

He said as part of 75 years of Independence celebrations, the government has decided to upgrade 750 gram panchayats in the district by providing housing, water, electricity, road and other facilities under Amrut scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said, around 173 acres of land had been identified for the construction of houses for houseless people in the district. Besides, a proposal has been submitted to the government seeking release of grant for development of residential plots on 277 acres of land in the district.

MP G M Siddeshwar directed taluk panchayat executive officers to identify deserving persons for the allotment of houses. He has received complaints that the officials demand bribe for the allotment of houses. He warned that criminal case would be booked against such officials.

MLAs S V Ramachandrappa, Madal Virupakshappa, N Linganna, S Ramappa, M P Renukacharya and SA Ravindranath, City Corporation Commissioner Vishwanath Mudajji and officials were present in the meeting.