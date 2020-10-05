Karnataka govt to launch cybersecurity policy soon

The Karnataka government would soon come out with cybersecurity policy, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Cybersecurity is gaining increased focus in the government in view of the rapid adoption of information technology (IT) solutions for delivering public services, he said. While this has many benefits, the increased adoption of IT also comes associated with significant cyber risks, said Ashwath Narayan, who holds IT, Biotechnology and Science and Technology portfolios.

"The new policy will be framed to address the needs of the citizens, industry, and students as well as the State government", he added. The scope of digital transactions is expanding each passing day and cybersecurity has become a subject of paramount importance, the Deputy Chief Minister was quoted as saying in an official press statement.

