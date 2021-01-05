Karnataka govt to launch two schemes for Brahmin brides

The Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will launch two schemes aimed at Brahmin brides.

The first scheme 'Arundathi' will provide Rs 25,000 for Brahmin brides, while the second 'Maitreyi' will assure a Rs 3 lakh bond for brides marrying a priest - Archakas and Purohits.

According to H S Sachidananda Murthy, Chairman of the Board, the schemes will have certain conditions. "It is for people from economically weaker sections of the society. There will be certain conditions for the scheme. In case of Maitreyi, the bride should be from Brahmin community and it should be her first marriage. The couple should agree to be married for a certain period of time," he said.

While 550 brides from poor families will benefit from Arundathi, the Board will identify 25 brides on a pilot basis under Maitreyi. The schemes will be launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa soon, he said.

In another scheme Rs 500 will be offered to 4,000 participants between 8-80 years from the community, who will be trained in pooja rituals and sandhya vandana.

A scholarship scheme for students will benefit 5,800 students and will cost Rs 14 crore, Murthy added.