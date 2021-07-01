Karnataka govt to recruit 1,242 assistant professors for degree colleges

The higher education department has decided to recruit 1,242 assistant professors for 430 government degree colleges, and the process for the same will begin in the next 20 days.

The department will also set the process in motion for appointing 310 principals to government degree colleges, which has been pending since 2009.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said, “We have got an approval from the Finance Department to recruit 1,242 assistant professors and 310 principals.”

The recruitment will purely be based on the merit and written test conducted by the department, and the process will be completed in next six months. “The written examination for assistant professors will be for 500 marks consisting of objective type questions - Kannada (100 marks), English (100), GK (50) and optional subject (250). For principals’ posts, the written test will be objective type for 100 marks.” explained the minister.

Cut-off marks

The minister said that the department would soon fix cut-off marks for engineering courses admissions through Common Entrance Test (KCET). “We will fix the minimum eligibility marks for engineering admissions through KCET. We will soon make an official announcement after consulting experts,” said the minister.