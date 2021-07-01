Karnataka govt to sell sand in sacks to avoid wastage, overpricing

In an effort to minimise loss in transportation and increase accessibility of sand for construction activities, the state government will henceforth sell sand in pre-packed sacks, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani said on Wednesday.

Each sack will carry 50 kg sand. This is a similar model to that of beverages sold by the government through the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd (KSBCL), the minister explained.

Consumers can now buy any quantity of sand in this system. The sacks will be categorised into grade A, B and C at the stockyards. “Supplying sand in sacks will reduce transport cost, shortage and will put an end to overpricing. The sand can be stored and sold anytime after packing it," the minister said.

Sand sales units will be set up at five places in the state on a pilot basis. Those involved in the business will be provided the requisite training to make the transition, Nirani added.