Karnataka govt waives off penalty clause for aspiring medical students

The education minister also said that the fee collected from students for engineering seats will be refunded in case they opt for medical seats

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 11 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 16:12 ist
Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

In a big relief to thousands of medical seat aspirants holding on to engineering seats, the Karnataka government on Friday announced waiver of the penalty clause for professional courses applicable only for the current academic year.

Keeping in mind the prolonged delay in holding NEET-UG counselling due to the pending petitions before the SC, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced the state government’s decision to waive off the clause. DH has reported in detail about the confusion on its February 11 edition. 

Along with the penalty clause waiver, the minister also said that the fee collected from students for engineering seats will be refunded in case they opt for medical seats.

“We will be waiving off the penalty clause only for this academic year and the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has been instructed to refund the fee paid for engineering seats to the students if they opt for the medical seats,” clarified Ashwath Narayan. 

