Karnataka govt will now give your Covid-19 test result online

Karnataka has gone live with an online service that allows citizens to check their Covid-19 test result by entering the specimen referral form (SRF) ID.

The portal - www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1 - has been developed by the Karnataka State Covid-19 War Room headed by IAS officer Munish Moudgil.

“If you are positive, don't panic. Stay calm and isolate yourself at your home. Government of Karnataka will automatically get in touch with you on your mobile number,” Moudgil said in a note.

The SRF ID is required by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for Covid-19 testing purposes. The ID comprises the personal details of a patient. The SRF ID is given to every patient who gets tested for Covid-19.

A similar online service is available in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka has 79,782 active Covid-19 cases. Of the total 2.40 lakh positive cases reported, 1.5 lakh have been discharged, according to data.

The government has been claiming bragging rights on the Covid-19 testing front. On Tuesday, the state conducted 59,088 tests. “So far we conducted 21,34,174 tests across 100 labs in the state out of which 15,82,449 tests are RT-PCR and other methods and 5,51,725 are rapid antigen tests,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

According to the War Room analysis, Karnataka is in the sixth position nationally in terms of the number of Covid-19 tests done per million population: Delhi comes first with 79,828, followed by Jammu & Kashmir (64,640), Andhra Pradesh (59,737), Assam (58,385), Tamil Nadu (53,311) and Karnataka (34,912).