Karnataka govt withdraws 'donation' circular after backlash

The Bommai administration on Saturday withdrew a controversial circular empowering School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) to collect Rs 100 as donation from parents sending their children to government schools.

While the circular said parents cannot be coerced, there was widespread concern over possible misuse.

The withdrawal came following a direction by School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh, who said he was unaware of the circular when it was issued.

"The circular was issued at the commissioner's level without my knowledge. I have instructed that the circular be withdrawn with immediate effect," Nagesh told DH.

The circular, issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy dated October 19, had asked SDMCs to "convince" the parents to pay Rs 100 as donation towards upkeep of government schools.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, the Aam Aadmi Party and academicians slammed the BJP government and demanded withdrawal of the circular.

"After looting 40 per cent commission from government coffers, they (BJP) now want to loot from the parents, too," Siddaramaiah had said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Nagesh clarified that neither he nor Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were aware of the circular. "The commissioner issued the circular based on the demands made by the SDMCs. The commissioner has powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned," Nagesh said. "It is not mandatory for parents to give any donation. But, to avoid any misuse, the circular will be withdrawn," he added.