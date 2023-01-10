Karnataka govt withdraws Rs 25-cr cost cap for PPP projects

The government has withdrawn its decision of fixing Rs 25 crore as the minimum cost for the projects to be taken up under public-private partnership.

The rollback came just five months after the government took the policy decision in July 2022.

The decision to withdraw the minimum cost threshold of Rs 25 crore for PPP projects was made at the 23rd State Level Single Window Agency (SLSWA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma in August 2022.

According to the SLSWA meeting proceedings, accessed by DH, it was felt that fixing a cap on project cost to determine eligibility for PPP would be unsatisfactory. It was decided to determine the PPP feasibility of projects on a case-to-case basis.

Accordingly, the government issued a notification last week withdrawing its July 2022 order.

Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure Development) Gaurav Gupta could not be reached for comments.

The decision to fix a minimum cost threshold for PPP projects was taken by his predecessor B H Anil Kumar, who has since retired and is now with the BJP. While in office, Kumar had argued that small projects - those costing less than Rs 25 crore - were impractical for investors.

Since 2007, buoyed by the success of the Kempegowda International Airport, the state government has approved 105 infrastructure projects under PPP. But, only seven of them have taken off, signifying problems with the PPP approach.

The SLSWA has cleared PPP projects worth Rs 300.68 crore. This includes the development of the Manchanabele Dam in Ramanagara under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) model with tourist facilities such as theme park, resort, restaurant, water sports and an entertainment centre. The project is estimated to cost Rs 144.69 crore.

The other projects involve PPP development of land belonging to the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd at Yelahanka (2.03 acres) at a cost of Rs 132.59 crore and at Dharwad (54 guntas) for Rs 23.40 crore. Existing warehouses on these land parcels will be modernised along with retail and business facilities.

The SLSWA has also granted in-principle approval for PPP on developing two tourist circuits: Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal-Vijayapura and Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Hassan-Belur-Halebid.