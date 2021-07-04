Karnataka govt's move to use RTE funds for Covid aid opposed

K'taka govt move to use RTE funds for Covid aid opposed

The association has demanded that the department release the reimbursement dues

  Jul 04 2021
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

The private unaided school managements have raised objection to the Karnataka government’s order to release Covid relief to unaided school staff using RTE reimbursement funds.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We have welcomed the decision by the government to release Covid relief package for both teaching and non-teaching staff of private unaided schools, but the order issued by the department of primary and secondary education department directed to utilise the funds available under RTE reimbursement for private schools. For this, the department is cutting the RTE refund amount meant for schools.”

According to the association, the officials of the department are not approving the reimbursement for admissions made under Right to Education Act.

“All these years, the reimbursement was released following the auditors reports submitted by the schools, regarding the expenses. But now, officials are rejecting such expenses and utilising it to give packages,” said Shashi Kumar.

The association has demanded that the department release the reimbursement dues which are pending for the previous academic year to private schools. 

