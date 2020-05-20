Karnataka: Hassan district reports 21 COVID-19 positive cases

Hassan district has reported 21 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, while Mandya district confirmed eight positive cases.

The number of positive cases in Mandya was less when compared to the Tuesday morning bulletin which confirmed 62 positive cases.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, Hassan recorded the highest of 21 cases taking the total to 54 cases.

Mandya's tally is 168 cases. More positive cases may be expected by evening as hundreds of samples are awaiting results.