HC adjourns hearing on Murugha seer's bail plea

Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on Murugha seer's bail plea

The Chitradurga-based seer has sought regular bail in the Pocso case

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 03:30 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The High Court has adjourned until Friday the hearing on the bail petition filed by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the pontiff of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt in a child sex abuse case. 

The Chitradurga-based seer has sought regular bail in the Pocso case. 

At the hearing, the court was informed that the police have already filed the charge sheet in the case. The counsel for the petitioner sought time to seek instructions from the seer on approaching the trial court again for bail. 

The trial court in Chitradurga rejected the seer's bail application on September 23. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court
Pocso

