Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on Murugha seer's bail plea

The High Court has adjourned until Friday the hearing on the bail petition filed by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the pontiff of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt in a child sex abuse case.

The Chitradurga-based seer has sought regular bail in the Pocso case.

At the hearing, the court was informed that the police have already filed the charge sheet in the case. The counsel for the petitioner sought time to seek instructions from the seer on approaching the trial court again for bail.

The trial court in Chitradurga rejected the seer's bail application on September 23.