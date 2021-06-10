Karnataka HC allows police to release vehicles seized during Covid-19 lockdown

The High Court on Tuesday permitted the state police to release the vehicles seized for violation of lockdown norms.

Considering that it will be difficult to park and transport a large number of vehicles, more than 1.5 lakh, to the courts, the court said the vehicles can be returned to the owners after collecting the fine amount.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar had passed an order in April 2020 during the national lockdown. Additional advocate general moved an application seeking identical relief in respect of vehicles seized during the present lockdown. The order passed on April 30, 2020, had permitted the police to return more than 38,000 vehicles seized within the BBMP limits during the first wave.

The application, along with an affidavit by the police, stated that more than 1.37 lakh two-wheelers, 7,432 four-wheelers and 7,122 other vehicles were seized in the entire state during the second wave lockdown.

Read | Police resume verification of vehicles for lockdown violations

The court passed an identical order with certain modifications, including extending similar procedure across the state. It noted that it will be difficult for the police to park these vehicles and also that courts will be overburdened if the owners were to move applications separately.

"We also make it clear... for similar breaches as set out in the order dated April 30, 2020, the custody of the vehicles can be handed over to the owners in the same circumstances," the bench said.

The vehicle owners have to make an application to the police and the vehicles will be handed over after verification of the ownership. The owners of two-wheelers (Rs 500), four-wheelers (Rs 1,000) and goods vehicles, other than four-wheelers, have to deposit (Rs 2,000) fine.