Karnataka HC asks govt to supply 3 litre kerosene to BPL holders sans LPG connection

The high court said that the state government is under an obligation to supply three litres of kerosene per month to all the BPL cardholders who do not have LPG connections. The court passed the order based on the July 2016 notification issued by the state government.

The government had filed an additional statement of objections along with the government order dated July 27, 2016. The government order recorded the decision of the government to release three litres of kerosene per month to all the BPL cardholders who do not have LPG connection.

The petition was filed by a city-based advocate S Chandrashekaraiah. A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, directed the state government to ensure that so long as the government order dated July 27, 2016, continues to operate, the same shall be scrupulously implemented.