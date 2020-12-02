Supply 3 litre kerosene to BPL holders: Karnataka HC

Karnataka HC asks govt to supply 3 litre kerosene to BPL holders sans LPG connection

The petition was filed by a city-based advocate S Chandrashekaraiah

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 03:28 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH File Photo

The high court said that the state government is under an obligation to supply three litres of kerosene per month to all the BPL cardholders who do not have LPG connections. The court passed the order based on the July 2016 notification issued by the state government.

The government had filed an additional statement of objections along with the government order dated July 27, 2016. The government order recorded the decision of the government to release three litres of kerosene per month to all the BPL cardholders who do not have LPG connection.

The petition was filed by a city-based advocate S Chandrashekaraiah. A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, directed the state government to ensure that so long as the government order dated July 27, 2016, continues to operate, the same shall be scrupulously implemented. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

kerosene
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
BPL
LPG

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 