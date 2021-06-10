Karnataka HC directs State to place data on availability of beds for mucormycosis patients

The High Court on Thursday directed the government to place on record the data regarding the number of beds available in the entire state for treating patients with mucormycosis.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed this order after going through the figures submitted by the government.

The government said that as on June 9, there were 2,282 cases of mucormycosis. Of these, 1,947 patients are under treatment, while 157 have succumbed to the disease.

The government said so far 102 patients have been cured. In Bengaluru Urban, 787 cases have been reported. While 692 patients are under treatment, 55 patients succumbed to the disease.

The court has directed the government to ensure that updated guidelines on the disease, issued by Indian Council of Medical Research, are available at hospitals across the state. The court has also directed the union government to ensure that allocation of medicines of the requisite quantity is made to the state.

The government has stated that the union government has allocated 22,050 Amphotericin injections to the state. Out of this, 19,950 have already been received. The state submitted that a mucormycosis patient requires 30 doses of injection that is administered over a period of 6-8 weeks.

“We are informed that a committee of experts has been constituted. It will be appropriate if BBMP does not dismantle any of the existing facilities such as Covid centres till the recommendations are submitted by the experts and the government takes appropriate decision. We may record that after the first wave, some of the Covid centres were dismantled and BBMP had to set up Covid centres all over again,” the bench said.

The court reminded the government of its previous order to place on record a vision document containing steps to be taken to achieve a state of preparedness to face a possible third wave.