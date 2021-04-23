Karnataka HC dismisses application seeking to stay ULB polls

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed an Interlocutory Application (IA) seeking directions to stay elections to 10 urban local bodies (ULBs) scheduled on April 27. The application filed by state convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that if elections are held it will lead to further surge of Covid-19 cases.

The elections are to be held for ULBs at Ballari, Vijayapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Gudibande, Bhadravathi, Thirthahalli, Belur, Madikeri and Bidar. The IA was moved by Prithvi Chintapalli Reddy in the suo motu petition initiated by the court to ensure conduct of elections to ULBs in the state as per the mandatory provisions under the Constitution.

The applicant stated that in view of increasing Covid-19 positive cases, holding of elections would pose risk to 10,70,401 voters. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said that as an intervener, the applicant cannot seek a drastic relief in the nature of seeking a stay on holding of elections.

K N Phaneendra, senior advocate appearing for the State Election Commission (SEC), submitted that the elections were notified on March 29 and all arrangements have been made. The court noted that a number of elections to the state Assemblies have been held in the country after March 2020, including in Karnataka.

“In any case, the SEC is bound to take all precautions and ensure that all Covid-19-related norms are followed during polling,” the bench said.