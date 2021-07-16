Karnataka HC hopes Union govt will look into state’s plea for more vaccine doses

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday said that it expected the Union government to consider the request by the state government for more doses of vaccines to meet the requirement in July and August. Perusing the affidavit filed by the state government, the bench said the state may face shortage of both the categories - Covishield and Covaxin – of vaccines towards administering the second dose.

The state government informed the court that a request had been placed on July 13 for release of minimum 30 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to meet the requirement of second dose in July and August.

A special division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, said the figures placed before the court clearly indicate that the state may face shortage of doses of both the vaccines.

The affidavit by the state said that there are 60.87 lakh people who are due for the second dose of Covishield in July and August and by August 4 the state will get about 41.35 lakh doses. The bench observed that most of 41.35 lakh doses may go to those who are taking the first dose.

“Even the figures of Covaxin indicate that the state government may not be able to give a second dose to all the beneficiaries to whom the second dose is due in July and August,” the bench said. The state had submitted that as against 9.83 lakh beneficiaries who are due for a second dose of Covaxin in July and August, the availability is only 7.65 lakh doses till

August 3.

Meanwhile, the state government submitted that a government order was issued on July 15 granting compensation of Rs 5 lakh to 13 families of the Covid-19 patients who died because of the lack of oxygen in Chamarajanagar on May 3, 2021. The bench indicated that appropriate directions will have to be issued to families of other 11 victims after the report is submitted by the commission of enquiry.