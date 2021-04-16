Karnataka HC judge requests advocates to stop using excessive honorifics

Justice P Krishna Bhat of Karnataka High Court has requested the advocates to avoid excessive honorifics, such as ‘My Lord’ or ‘Your Lordship’.

Justice Bhat requested the advocates to instead adhere to a more appropriate word in Indian circumstances, like ‘Sir’.

The cause list for Friday’s hearing before the bench of Justice Bhat has a note which said, “Learned counsels are requested to avoid addressing the court with such excessive honorifics as “My Lord” or “Your Lordship”; But are requested to adhere to a practice consistent with dignity and decorum of court which is more appropriate in Indian circumstances like Sir.”

During the hearing on Friday, Justice Bhat referred to what has been put up on the cause list as a note and orally said that what is required is a contemporary manner of addressing the court/Judges in the Indian context.

It could be recalled that several petitions were filed before the High Court and the Supreme Court seeking review on the colonial practice of addressing the judges. The Rajasthan High Court and Calcutta High Court, had in the past, asked lawyers to stop the practice of addressing judges as “My Lord” or “Your Lordship”. The Rajasthan High Court had said that the decision was to honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution.