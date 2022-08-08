HC notice to state on PIL on Upalokayukta appointment

Karnataka HC notice to state on PIL seeking appointment of Upalokayukta

The PIL claimed that though the post fell vacant on June 14, 2022, the state government has not taken any steps to fill up the post of Upalokayukta

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 03:43 ist

The High Court on Monday ordered notice to the state government on a PIL seeking appointment for the post of Upalokayukta.

The one post of Upalokayukta had fallen vacant after the serving Upalokayukta Justice B S Patil was appointed as the Lokayukta on June 14, 2022.

The PIL is filed by S Umapathi, a practising advocate.

The PIL claimed that though the post fell vacant on June 14, 2022, the state government has not taken any steps to fill up the post of Upalokayukta.

The institution of Lokayukta has two posts of Upa Lokayuktas to resolve grievances and complaints against public authorities and public servants who fall within their jurisdiction.

“At present, the sanctioned strength of the Lokayukta is one Lokayukta and two Upalokayuktas. The state government has been attempting to stiffle the functioning of the Lokayukta Act by failing to do its statutory duty of ensuring the appointment of Lokayukta and Upalokayuktas in a timely manner. This is despite huge backlogs of grievances and complaints,” the petition stated.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe has sought a response from the state government on the petition. 

