Karnataka HC orders education policy for migrants' kids

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to come out with a policy to provide education for the children of the migrants in the state.

While hearing a suo-motu PIL, a divisional bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz expressed displeasure about the increasing the number of school dropouts in the state.

The government's advocate said children are irregular to schools due to flood in various districts. Hence, the number of school dropouts has increased. The students who are absent for more than seven days will be considered as dropouts. The government will submit the compliance report on the implementation of the court's directions, he said.

The matter was adjourned to September 17.