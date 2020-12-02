Karnataka HC reminds govt on 'public interest' in appointments, transfers

The High Court on Wednesday reminded the state government and the top officials that appointments and transfers should be made in “public interest”.

The court made this observation while dismissing the petition challenging the transfer of chief engineer as director of KPTCL within two years of posting.

The petition was filed by one Siddaraju, who was appointed as director of KPTCL in December 2019. He challenged the posting of one B K Uday Kumar as the director in October 2020. Interestingly, Uday Kumar is due to retire in January 2021, while the petitioner would attain the age of superannuation in April 2021. Moreover, in subsequent development, the petitioner was transferred and posted as Managing Director of Mysore Electrical Industries Ltd (MEI).

Justice R Devdas said that in the interest of the KPTCL, the state and its citizens, it would not be proper in directing the state government to reconsider the appointment of Uday Kumar. Before disposing of the petition, the court observed that appointments and transfers are required to be made in the interest of the public. “Public interest means the interest of the state and the citizens. If the same is followed in letter and spirit, the powers that be would not have to face inconvenient questions and such actions would considerably reduce unwanted litigations,” the court said.

The court further observed that it was sad that in spite of orders of the high court and the apex court, orders of appointment and transfers are made with utter disregard to the reminders and have become ‘a source of genuinely avoidable litigations'.