Karnataka HC reserves order on PIL over Gram Panchayat polls

The Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to take appropriate steps for conducting elections to 5,800 Gram Panchayats (GP) in Karnataka. The court made this observation after reserving orders on the PIL filed seeking directions to hold elections at the earliest.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the PIL filed by Congress MLC K C Kondaiah and others. After hearing submissions made by Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi , SEC and the petitioners, the court orally said it will only lay down the law and hence SEC is at liberty to take appropriate steps in the matter.

The Advocate General (AG) said that there was no political interest in requesting for the postponement of the elections. He said it was in view of the extraordinary situation created due to Covid-19 that the request was placed to the SEC to consult the state government.

“We are only concerned with the health of the citizens. As of today we have been able to control the situation, however the winter season coupled with festivities are crucial” he said. The AG added that GP elections are fought fiercely and large congregations may deteriorate the situation.

Senior counsel K N Phaneendra, appearing for the SEC, said the consultation was done in June. He pointed at the affidavit filed by the state government in which it said the elections can be held subsequent to the by-elections to Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira constituencies. He said consulting the state government again would breach the independence of the commission.

Senior counsel Prof Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that the state government was dragging its feet only on holding GP elections, while it had allowed opening of malls, religious places and even theatres. As per the constitutional provisions EC has to approach the Governor and not the government. He also said that as per law the tenure of the administrator, which is ending in December this year, cannot be extended.