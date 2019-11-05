Karnataka HC seeks reason for celebrating Tipu Jayanti

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to explain as to why it was decided to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in 2015 and what was the reason to drop it after four years.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing A PIL filed by Bilal Ali Sha, a resident of Lucknow, Tipu Sultan United Front and Tipu Rashtriya Seva Sangha.

During the hearing advocate for the petitioner, Ravivarma Kumar contended that the state government has cancelled the notification on celebrating Tipu Jayanti without any reason.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi submitted that the government had only cancelled state celebrations and but had not prohibited petitioners or any persons to celebrate the event in their individual capacity. It was a policy matter and involves issues such law and order.

However, Justice Oka sought to know the basis on which the government in 2015 decided to celebrate the Jayanti and the memorandum it considered for its decision. The matter was adjourned to Wednesday.