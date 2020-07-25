Karnataka HC slams info gap in release of dam water

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the national executive committee of the National Disaster Management Authority to issue directions to the state governments on informing neighbouring states in advance about release of water from the reservoirs.

The bench passed the direction after the Union government failed to place on record a 'simple mechanism' for states to intimate neighbouring states about the release of water from the reservoirs.

In the previous hearings on the PIL, the bench had asked the Union government to come out with a specific mechanism to alert the state governments affected by the release of water from reservoirs. During the hearing on Friday, the counsel appearing for the union government submitted that a mechanism is in existence.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H P Sandesh, observed orally that even after granting five adjournments, "You could not come up with one simple mechanism."

The bench passed an order with specific direction to the National Executive Committee to exercise powers under Disaster Management Act. "Considering the fact that the situation of disaster may occur at any time during the current monsoon, we direct the national executive committee of National Disaster Management Authority to consider exercising powers under Section 10 (2) (l) of Disaster Management Act by issuing directions to the state governments and state authorities mandating them to intimate about the release of water from reservoirs or dams so that the states affected by it can take mitigating measures and can also be in the state of preparedness," the bench directed.

The court posted the matter to August 7 in order to enable the national executive committee to file a report.