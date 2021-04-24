Karnataka HC vacation bench hearings by video-conferencing

The proceedings of the Karnataka High Court at the principal bench in Bengaluru and benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi will be only through video conferencing during the summer vacation. The notice issued in this regard has stated that both the advocates and party-in-persons will not be permitted to appear in person.

“It is further informed that, in pending matters filed on or before 23rd April 2021, if there is an extreme urgency, the advocates/party-in-person may forward memo for posting to the official E-mail ID of the Registrar (Judicial) (regjudicial@hck.gov.in),” the notice said.