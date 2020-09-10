Karnataka Health dept opens Rs 3 crore bid for telemonitoring of Covid-19 patients

The Karnataka health department on Thursday opened Rs 3 crore bid for remote telemonitoring of home-isolated Covid-19 patients.

The government has fixed the rate at Rs 69 per call and estimates that a maximum of ten phone calls will be made to the patient in home isolation for ten days. It has fixed a three-month duration for the contract for the agency that wins the bid to provide home isolation services.

The department estimates that every day it will have at least 4,000 new Covid-19 patients requiring home isolation out of over 9,000-odd new infections reported.

The department had initially spent Rs. 95/call per patient for five to six days from 17th July till date to monitor 5,204 home-isolated patients by an NGO-Swasth that was hired on an ad-hoc basis.

After incurring an expenditure of more than Rs 24.71 lakh for nearly two months to provide teleconsultation, the health department finally floated a bid on September 10 at 6:15 pm to finalise an agency that can take care of Covid-19 patients at home.

Initially, telemonitoring was started in Bengaluru Urban and in the past 15 days, scaled up to all other districts. Surprisingly, out of 9,339 patients onboarded for monitoring, 668 dropped out during monitoring, two died, 5,204 were discharged and 3,465 patients are currently being watched.

As per the BBMP dashboard on September 10, at the time of writing this article, there were 14,136 home-isolated patients. The ones who are not covered by Swasth are covered by BBMP zonal control rooms.

Explaining the details of the bid, Dr Prabhu Dev Gowda, Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, and member of the home isolation committee instituted by the chief secretary, told DH, "The company who wins the bid has to call the home-isolated patient on the first and fourth day and the rest of ten days the staff nurse has to call. We have given them a checklist of questions to monitor as per the guidelines.

Digital thermometer, pulse oximeter, sufficient number of masks, two bedrooms and a caregiver are some of the requirements to be eligible for home isolation. The company would have already done the physical triage and the tele-triage but during the onboarding it has to ask these questions again and check for co-morbidities.

The patients will be given an 'escalation number' for medical and non-medical emergencies.

"On getting such a call, we will connect to the zonal officer wherein they will be further guided to the quarantine teams," Dr. Gowda said.