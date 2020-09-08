Karnataka High Court: Additional advocate generals appointed

The state government on Tuesday appointed advocates Aruna Shyam and Y H Vijaya Kumar as additional advocate generals of Karnataka High Court. The order also extended the term of advocate Dhyan Chinnappa as additional advocate general at Dharwad bench of the high court.

Meanwhile, a women organisation – Akhila Bharata Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane – has questioned the appointment of Aruna Shyam as the additional advocate general. In a statement, the office-bearers of the organisation alleged that Aruna Shyam was an accused in two rape cases against Raghaveshwara Bharathi of Ramachandrapura Mutt. The orgnaisation has requested the governor to recall the order.

Reacting to the allegations, additional advocate general Aruna Shyam said the cases against him have closed. "The police have filed 'B' reports in the cases against me. No cases are pending against me. Besides, I would not represent the state in cases in which Raghaveshwara seer is a respondent,’’ he said.