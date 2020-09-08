Karnataka: Additional advocate generals appointed

Karnataka High Court: Additional advocate generals appointed

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 04:47 ist

The state government on Tuesday appointed advocates Aruna Shyam and Y H Vijaya Kumar as additional advocate generals of Karnataka High Court. The order also extended the term of advocate Dhyan Chinnappa as additional advocate general at Dharwad bench of the high court.

Meanwhile, a women organisation – Akhila Bharata Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane – has questioned the appointment of Aruna Shyam as the additional advocate general. In a statement, the office-bearers of the organisation alleged that Aruna Shyam was an accused in two rape cases against Raghaveshwara Bharathi of Ramachandrapura Mutt. The orgnaisation has requested the governor to recall the order.

Reacting to the allegations, additional advocate general Aruna Shyam said the cases against him have closed. "The police have filed 'B' reports in the cases against me. No cases are pending against me. Besides, I would not represent the state in cases in which Raghaveshwara seer is a respondent,’’ he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Bengaluru
Dharwad

What's Brewing

London’s bridges really are falling down

London’s bridges really are falling down

Tilda Swinton has made the ‘ultimate lockdown film’

Tilda Swinton has made the ‘ultimate lockdown film’

Bangladesh opener Hassan tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh opener Hassan tests positive for coronavirus

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 