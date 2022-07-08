Karnataka High Court seeks mining case details from CBI

The High Court on Thursday directed the counsel appearing for the CBI to place material evidence regarding investigation and searches conducted at the residence of IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh during the investigation into cases of illegal mining in Ballari.

Singh was Superintendent of Ballari district during 2009-2010 and the searches were conducted on the allegation that monthly bribes by the illegal transporters of iron ore also included the name of ‘SP Ballari’.

In the previous hearing, Justice H P Sandesh had summoned the service records of ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh, who presently heads the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The service records were summoned after the ACB did not submit documents to the court pertaining to the number of charge sheets, ‘B’ reports filed by the agency since its inception.

The department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) submitted the service records before the court.

After perusing the records, the court directed the counsel for the CBI to produce the documents pertaining to the searches/investigation conducted.

The court said that in case the report is not placed, the SP, CBI has to appear before the court on Monday, the next date of hearing.

From the service records, the court observed that searches were conducted by the CBI and during the enquiry it emerged that the then SP, Ballari used to take ‘mamools’ of Rs 3 lakh from Kharapudi Mahesha, Swastika Nagaraj and Devedrappa - all into transportation of illegally mined iron ore from Ballari district.

Earlier during the hearing, the court orally told the special counsel for ACB, “Ask your ADGP to question his conscience. I have no personal grudge against him.”

The court said that it had to pass stringent remarks against the ACB and ADGP, when the latter was found to be protecting an IAS officer.

The court referred to IAS officer Manjunath (former Bengaluru Urban DC), who was not shown as an accused in a trap case.

The ACB had shown him as an accused only after the court pulled up senior officers of the agency.