Karnataka hikes excise duty on liquor by 11%, announces Rs 1,610-crore relief package

The Karnataka government has hiked excise duty on liquor by 11%, in addition to the 6% that was announced in the budget. The government has also announced a special economic package of Rs 1,610 crore to help those affected by the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19

Over 60,000 washermen, 2.30 lakh barbers and 7.75 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to get Rs 5,000 as a one-time compensation, as per the state government's statement.

In addition, Rs 25,000 per hectare compensation will be given to flower growers. Flowers grown on 11,687 hectares have suffered due to lockdown.

Horticulture farmers to also get a package, but the government is still studying this.

The fixed monthly charge on the electricity bills of MSMEs will also be waived for two months. Electricity bill payments for large industries to be deferred for two months.

Construction labourers to get an additional Rs 3,000. They’ve already been given Rs 2,000.

The government is also starting a new scheme, Nekaar Samman Yojana, under which weavers will get Rs 2,000 financial aid every year.