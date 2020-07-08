Karnataka: Hoskote MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda was tested positive for Covid-19, here Tuesday. "Though I am asymptomatic, doctors have advised me to home quarantine," he said in a statement. His wife, Pratibha Sharath, was also positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Sharath said that he underwent a Covid-19 test after he had slight body pain on July 6. He and his wife were tested positive on Wednesday evening. "I have provided details of all those who met me during the last few days to government officials.

Yet, if any of those who met me had Covid-19 symptoms, I urge them to get tested soon," he said.

Sharath is the recent addition to the list of politicians who were tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. Mandya MP Sumalatha, Mangalore North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath and senior Congress leader Janardhan Poojary had tested positive for Covid-19 recently.