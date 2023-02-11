Karnataka: IAS officers transferred

The state government on Saturday transferred several senior IAS officers.

According to an official notification, Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Energy Department has been posted as the BDA commissioner. Until now, Naik held the BDA commissioner's post as a concurrent charge. The BDA commissioner's post is equivalent in status to the Additional Chief Secretary's post, the notification said.

Naik will be replaced by Kapil Mohan who is currently ACS, Tourism Department. Mohan will also hold the concurrent post of Tourism Department until further orders, an official notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Ramana Reddy E V, ACS of the Commerce and Industries Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government-cum-Development Commissioner, relieving ISN Prasad from the concurrent charge.

Further, Umashankar SR, ACS, Cooperation Department has been placed in concurrent charge of the Education Department, while Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department has been transferred as the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department. She will be relieving N Jayaram from his concurrent charge.

The other transfers include Principal Secretary PWD Selvakumar has been posted as Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries. He will also hold the concurrent charge as Principal Secretary of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood; Manoj Jain as Minority Welfare Secretary; Shiva Shankar N, Executive Director, Suvama Arogya Suraksha Trust as Managing Director, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd; Nalini Atul as Director, Social Audit, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department; Mohammad Roshan, CEO Haveri Zilla Panchayat as Managing Director, HESCOM; Bhoyar Harshal Narayanrao as CEO Zilla Panchayat, Belagavi; Bhanwar Singh Meena Controller of Examination, Kamataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) as General Manager, Resettlement and Rehabilitation and Land Acquisition, Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot; Prakash G T Nittali, Director, Kannada and Culture Department as CEO Chikkabllapur Zilla Panchayat; Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah as Additional Mission Director-2, Sakala Mission and Ravi M Tirlapur (KAS) as Deputy Secretary, Bengaluru Rural Zilla Panchayat. He will also hold the post of CEO of Bengaluru Rural district.