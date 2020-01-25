Karnataka is drowning under BJP, says Siddaramaiah

In a full-fledged offensive, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was out to turn India into a ‘Kabrastan’ and that he invoked Pakistan just to cover up his ‘inefficiency’.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah quoted various media reports to base his criticism under the #KtakaDrowningUnderBJP banner.

“Modi, who has set out to make India into a Kabrastan (cemetery) is chanting Pakistan to hide his own inefficiency. The state (BJP) leaders are following their leader in inciting communal hatred,” Siddaramaiah said, responding to BJP legislator MP Renukacharya’s comments on Muslims.

The Congress leader also accused Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiring to dislodge Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, by citing a media report on the Centre’s financial-assistance to the flood-hit state. “Is there a conspiracy by the Modi-Shah combo to frustrate Yediyurappa and get him to step down? People of the state have become victims to the BJP’s internal tussle,” he charged.

“Funds are not being released for Centrally-sponsored schemes, the state’s tax share isn’t coming, GST compensation hasn’t been given. And Cabinet expansion is not being permitted. Why is the Modi-Shah combo so angry with Karnataka?” he said.

Hitting out at Yediyurappa over the state’s finances, Siddaramaiah said the government’s treasury was headed towards bankruptcy. “Such is the state that the government doesn’t have money for legislators’ local area development funds. The tax efficiency is dropping and loans are increasing, with pendency of Central dues rising. Soon, employees’ salary will also be hit. This is what happens when people lacking work culture come to power,” he said.

According to Siddaramaiah, officials are worried about the upcoming state budget given the financial situation. “Yediyurappa, if you can’t, resign and go home. Don’t sacrifice the state’s interests,” he said. Yediyurappa is slated to present the 2020-21 budget on March 5.