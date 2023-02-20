Karnataka is for Aadhaar-SIM card linking, says home minister

The Karnataka government is in favour of linking Aadhaar with SIM cards to curb cyber crimes, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Council on Monday.

The government will talk to the union government about this as this has to be approved by the Centre, the minister said while replying to a question by BJP's Bharati Shetty.

The MLC sought details on the number of crimes registered under various sections of the IPC. Specifying about cyber crimes, she shared her own experience and demanded that the government link Aadhaar with SIM cards.

A majority of the members, including chairman Basavaraj Horatti, supported the idea and urged the minister to take necessary measures.

"The modus operandi of crimes has completely changed now. Those who are indulging in cyber crimes are knowledgeable people. We have already proposed to the union government to link Aadhaar and SIM cards to curb such crimes and we will communicate again to the concerned officials," he said.

Jnanendra also said that one person can buy a maximum of nine SIM cards. This needs to be amended, he said.

According to data tabled by the government, in January this year, as many as 1,325 cyber crimes have been reported across the state. This number was 12,551 in 2022, 8,132 during 2021 and 10,738 cases in 2020.