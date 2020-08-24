Karnataka issues new guidelines for inter-state travellers, discontinues mandatory 14-day quarantine

A day after the Union Home secretary directed all states to ensure no restriction imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons, goods and services, Karnataka on Monday ordered ‘discontinuation’ of several screening and surveillance procedures to contain Covid-19 at borders, bus-stands, railway stations and airports with immediate effect.

In a fresh direction, the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that in the backdrop of Centre and state’s guidelines on Unlock 3.0, some of the aspects pertaining to inter-state travellers shall be discontinued henceforth.

According to the order, a copy of which is with DH, earlier restrictions such as, “Registration on Seva Sindhu portal, entry and medical check-up at state borders, bus-station, railway station and airports, categorisation of passengers, hand stamping, 14-days of quarantine, isolation and testing and enforcement of home quarantine including poster on the house and information to neighbours and RWAs,” shall be discontinued henceforth.

Instead of the earlier stringent restrictions, the government has proposed that any traveller found to be asymptomatic on arrival ‘can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement of 14-days home quarantine.’

The order further explained that if any traveller is found symptomatic on arrival with symptoms of Covid-19, shall immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

The order further said, “Such patients shall observe standard Covid-19 precautions like face mask, physical distancing, frequent hand-washing with soap, use of sanitizers and follow cough etiquette at public areas and workplaces.

The state government further stated that the new orders will be applicable to all Inter-state travelers arriving in Karnataka from all states, union territories including business travelers, students, labourers, transit-travelers irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state.