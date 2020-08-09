Karnataka: Kodagu reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

The Kodagu district recorded 13 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday morning, thus taking the tally of the total cases to 696.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said the district has 276 active Covid-19 cases. Among the fresh cases, five had symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) while one of the positives is a frontline worker from a private hospital. Two of the infected had international travel history and one had interdistrict travel history. The remaining were the primary contacts of the already infected persons.

Read: 52 areas identified as flood-affected in Kodagu

Following the fresh cases, the district administration has notified eight new containment zones –near agriculture office in Madikeri; near Temple Ponnathmotte in Chettalli, near Bapuji convent in Gundurao layout, near Koodige bridge, behind Basaveshwara Temple, Gummanakolli; near Belurbane in Somwarpet, Kadanga Marooru in Madikeri and dairy farm near the fire station in Madikeri.

On the other hand, seven containment zones—Abburkatte in Somwarpet, near masjid in Azad Nagar, Beetikatte Gowdalli, Byadagotta in Madlapura, health quarters in Gonikoppa, opposite Chamraj bungalow in Putaninagara, and near Kaveri school in Shanivarasanthe have been denotified by the district administration.