Karnataka: Kore elected KLES chairman for 8th time

Karnataka: Kore elected KLES chairman for 8th time

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 02:57 ist
Prabhakar Kore

Newly-elected members of Board of Management of KLE Society, in the first meeting held at the head office here on Thursday, unanimously voted to continue Dr Prabhakar Kore as chairman, Board of Management, for the eighth consecutive term.

KLE Society Member of Board of Management, and Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Mahantesh Kavatagimath expressed absolute faith in the leadership of Dr Kore. He said that the growth of KLE Society into an organisation of international repute in education, healthcare, and research has largely been an outcome of the vision of Dr Kore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kavatagimath
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

 