Karnataka: Krishna Reddy resigns as Deputy Speaker

Karnataka: Krishna Reddy resigns as Deputy Speaker

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 17 2020, 22:23pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 04:06am ist
J K Krishna Reddy

Bengaluru, dhns: Chintamani JD(S) legislator J K Krishna Reddy stepped down as the Deputy Speaker on Tuesday ahead of a no-confidence motion that was slated to be moved against him. 

Reddy was elected deputy speaker when the Congress-JD(S) coalition came to power in 2018. 

On Tuesday, BJP’s Kittur MLA Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantray and others had sought to move a no-confidence motion against Reddy.

Apparently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had told Reddy that he will have to step down as he was elected during the tenure of the previous government. 

It is said BJP’s Anand Mamani (Saundatti Yellamma) and Araga Jnanendra (Tirthahalli) are in the race to occupy the deputy speaker’s post.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
J K Krishna Reddy
Karnataka
JD(S)
B S Yediyurappa
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Time for a separate Law

Time for a separate Law

 