Karnataka launches serosurvey in unvaccinated kids aged 6-14

Karnataka launches serosurvey in unvaccinated kids

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 07 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 07:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka launched the paediatric serosurvey on Monday.

The aim is to understand the active Covid-19 infection, the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies, waning antibodies following natural infection, the incidence of re-infection and the prevalent strain of SARS-CoV-2 in unvaccinated children aged 6-14 years, Health Commissioner D Randeep said in a statement.

The survey will cover 5,072 children in both urban and rural areas in all districts, including the BBMP. Nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs along with 2 ml of venous blood will be collected from all willing participants by ICTC counsellors and lab technicians under the supervision of paediatricians. Samples of children who have symptoms but test negative for Covid-19 will be tested for other influenza diseases. The survey is also expected to throw some light on the burden of diabetes among children. Data from the survey will be uploaded to a web-based application.

