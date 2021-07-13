Karnataka leaders seek Congress top brass intervention to stop infighting

'Need Cong top brass intervention to stop infighting'

Leaders met General Secretary incharge Karnataka Randeep Surjewala on Monday

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 23:37 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Amid continued infighting among Karnataka Congress leaders, former Union Minister K H Muniyappa and former Minister K J George met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and General Secretary incharge Karnataka Randeep Surjewala here on Monday.

Both the leaders sought the party high command intervention to end internal bickering among leaders in the State. 

Despite the high command instructing state leaders to stop debating on who should be next Chief Ministerial candidate. Unless the debate ends immediately, it would harm the party prospects, both the leaders conveyed to the national leaders.

George separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. However he said it was a courtesy call to enquire about her health, sources said.

“First over priority to winning the elections. Who should be the next Chief Minister is not an issue now. I have requested the party leaders to intervene immediately to stop debate,” Muniyappa told reporters.

